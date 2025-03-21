Signaturefd LLC Buys 928 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

