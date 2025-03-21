Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $368.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.61 and its 200-day moving average is $391.45. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

