Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after buying an additional 147,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $37.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.