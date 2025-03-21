Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,465 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.