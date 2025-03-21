Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,465 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

