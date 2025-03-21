Boston Partners Sells 530,772 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $98.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

