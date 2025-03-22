1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

