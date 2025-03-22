Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

