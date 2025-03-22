1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after buying an additional 352,534 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

