Washington Trust Bank Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.