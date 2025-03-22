Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 816,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 549,628 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

