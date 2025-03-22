TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,590,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,897,000 after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,476,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after buying an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,665,000 after buying an additional 194,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

