TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEC opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

