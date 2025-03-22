Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

