Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 526.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

MKC stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

