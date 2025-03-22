Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $66,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 89.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 142,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,254 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.36 and its 200 day moving average is $249.01. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

