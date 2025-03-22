Atlas Wealth LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TCAF stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.