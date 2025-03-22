1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $170.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

