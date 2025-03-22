1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

