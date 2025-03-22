TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 418.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $160.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.99 and a 12 month high of $233.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

