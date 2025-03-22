8,408 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.