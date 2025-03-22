8,408 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.