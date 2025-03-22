404,224 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 404,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.17% of Zeta Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 293,583 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 268,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 413,577 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

