Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 15,357 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $254.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

