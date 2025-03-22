Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 252.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,120 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

