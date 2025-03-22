Quantbot Technologies LP Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

