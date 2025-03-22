Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,684 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

