Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,034 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 190.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Teleflex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

