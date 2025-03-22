Boston Partners Sells 2,856 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.34% of Yext worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in Yext by 36.0% during the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 900,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 224.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Yext by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 378,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $795.72 million, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yext

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.