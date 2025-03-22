Boston Partners Purchases 200,226 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 464.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,323,000 after buying an additional 2,452,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,853,871 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SONY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

