Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – March 19th

Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that are either headquartered or primarily operate within Canada and are traded on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. Investing in these stocks allows investors to participate in the Canadian economy and benefit from the growth and performance of its diverse industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. 13,034,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 768,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,420. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

