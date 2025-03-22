Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

