Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
