Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.92 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 63.85% and a net margin of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $170 billion for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

About Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.