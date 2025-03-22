Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

