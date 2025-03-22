Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

