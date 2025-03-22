H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

