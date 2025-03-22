Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $322.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its 200-day moving average is $336.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

