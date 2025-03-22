109,410 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.