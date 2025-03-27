Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,065,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

