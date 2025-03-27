Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 13,884,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
