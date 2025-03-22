Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,362,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,433.76. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,959,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,080. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

