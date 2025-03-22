Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $590.98 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

