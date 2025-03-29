Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 11,152 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $199,509.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,362,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,263.11. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $271,174.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $479,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 159,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

