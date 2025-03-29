Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 224.4% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,794,100 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the February 28th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,605.6 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

