Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 224.4% in March

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,794,100 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the February 28th total of 3,018,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,605.6 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Down 9.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.86 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.
About Great Wall Motor
