Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 4,877,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,779,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.