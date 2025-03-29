Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading 12.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 1,051,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,784,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.50.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

