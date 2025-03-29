Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 26th

VivoPower International, Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, WEC Energy Group, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate energy from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the growing sector focused on reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating environmental impact while potentially delivering long-term financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

VivoPower International stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 132,820,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,288. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $16.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.19. The company had a trading volume of 772,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,033. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day moving average is $305.00.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 981,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,932. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.91. The company had a trading volume of 299,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,699. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. 690,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,681. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558,700. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

