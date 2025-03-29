Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

MGK opened at $308.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

