Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells $1,107,191.56 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

COR stock opened at $275.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.18. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

