Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells $1,107,191.56 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %
COR stock opened at $275.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.18. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
