Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Spectral AI updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Spectral AI Stock Down 4.5 %

MDAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 574,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,775. Spectral AI has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

