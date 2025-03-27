Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 70,710,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £631,050.94, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
