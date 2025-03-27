Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.69. The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

